U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday accused Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto currency exchange FTX, of fraud and violating campaign finance laws and a judge in the Bahamas denied him bail, sending him to a local correctional facility instead.
The former FTX CEO, who was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday, lowered his head and hugged his parents after the magistrate judge refused bail citing a “great” risk of flight.
He was ordered remanded to a correctional facility in the island nation until Feb. 8, where he will initially be held in the medical department, according to a local official.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.