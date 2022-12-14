  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building after his arrest in Nassau, Bahamas, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building after his arrest in Nassau, Bahamas, on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday accused Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto currency exchange FTX, of fraud and violating campaign finance laws and a judge in the Bahamas denied him bail, sending him to a local correctional facility instead.

The former FTX CEO, who was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday, lowered his head and hugged his parents after the magistrate judge refused bail citing a “great” risk of flight.

He was ordered remanded to a correctional facility in the island nation until Feb. 8, where he will initially be held in the medical department, according to a local official.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW