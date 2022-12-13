  • A courtroom sketch of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi during an initial court appearance in U.S. District Court in Washington, on Monday. | REUTERS
WASHINGTON – A Libyan intelligence operative suspected of making the bomb that blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, killing 270 people, appeared in a federal court in Washington on Monday, ahead of being formally charged.

Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi appeared in a U.S. courtroom nearly 34 years after a bomb on board the Boeing 747, which was flying from London to New York City, killed all 259 people on board and 11 on the ground.

Clad in a green jumpsuit, the 71-year-old Mas’ud appeared to walk with a limp and complained of flu symptoms as he clutched a tissue.

