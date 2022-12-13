Russian missiles, artillery and drones hammered targets in eastern and southern Ukraine, Ukraine’s General Staff said Monday, as global economic powers pledged to beef up Kyiv’s military capabilities with a focus on air defenses.

The Group of Seven promised to “meet Ukraine’s urgent requirements” after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to a virtual G7 meeting for modern tanks, artillery firepower and long-range weapons against Russia’s devastating invasion, which began almost 10 months ago.

Zelenskyy also urged the G7 to help Ukraine obtain an extra 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in light of dire energy shortages as millions languish without power in subzero cold after further Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure.