The Japan unit of U.S. pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson and a Tokyo-based firm selling medical products were searched by the country’s antitrust watchdog over potential violations of the antimonopoly law, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission suspects Johnson & Johnson K.K. and ASP Japan of obstructing competitors’ sales of cleaners and disinfectants for endoscopes.

ASP Japan said on its website that it was formerly under Johnson & Johnson until 2019 and specializes in infection prevention technology.