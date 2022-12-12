One of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s closest aides said Masayoshi Amamiya and Hiroshi Nakaso, current and former deputy central bank governors, are among possible candidates for replacing Haruhiko Kuroda after he steps down in April.

“They are both talented, they both have knowledge of the history of monetary policy, but I don’t think they are the only candidates,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said in an interview last week when asked about current deputy Amamiya and former deputy Nakaso.

Kihara indicated there was no need to speed up the nomination process and hinted that the government may look to reach a new accord with the central bank. He also didn’t rule out the possibility that the BOJ will achieve its sustainable inflation goal in 2023.