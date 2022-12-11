  • The pro-Moscow authorities said a missile attack killed two people and wounded 10 in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol, key to the defense of the southern region of the country. | REUTERS
  • Reuters

Ukraine attacked occupied Melitopol in the country’s southeast on Saturday evening, the Russian-installed and exiled Ukrainian authorities of the strategically located city said.

The pro-Moscow authorities said a missile attack killed two people and wounded 10, while the exiled mayor said scores of “invaders” were killed.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports of the attacks or deaths.

