    One-fifth of adults playing online games reported being confronted with white supremacist ideologies in 2022 — more than double the rate a year earlier. | BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES
White-supremacist ideas gained significant exposure through online video games this year, particularly among adults, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League.

One-fifth of adults reported being confronted with white supremacist ideologies, more than double the rate a year earlier. At the same time, 15% of teen and preteen gamers surveyed said they interacted with people who “believe that white people are superior to people of other races and that white people should be in charge,” according to the report.

Gamers heard white-supremacist views most often in Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty, Take-Two Interactive Software’s Grand Theft Auto, Riot Games’ Valorant and Epic Games’ Fortnite.

