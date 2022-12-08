Hiroto Okui’s HIV diagnosis took him completely by surprise.
“I never thought it could happen to me. I didn’t know what to do,” he says. The Tokyo native said it marked the beginning of an extremely difficult period.
Now 52, Okui recalls how shocking it was to find out, in the summer of 2016, that he had tested positive. He did not know much about HIV, having only a vague impression it was a “scary disease.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.