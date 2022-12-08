Shinji Miyadai, a sociologist who was assaulted on a university campus in Tokyo last week, has been discharged from hospital and said he is ready to resume work in a video message released Wednesday.

“I suffered serious physical damage,” Miyadai said, appearing in the video with bandages over the left part of his head following six hours of surgery. “But my mind has not been damaged,” he added.

The 63-year-old professor at Tokyo Metropolitan University said he may resume working as an academic and pundit online for the time being, and hopes he will return to such activities in-person after finishing rehabilitation.