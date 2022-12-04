Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo will open its first physical outlet in Tokyo in mid-December, exclusively to offer free styling advice to customers, the company said.

The new store will not sell clothes but have professional stylists recommend items to customers based on their fashion preferences and concerns.

The store will be reserved for exclusive use by each customer for more than two hours at a time. It will accept four to five visitors a day for the time being, with an eye to offering the service to around 1,000 people annually, according to the company.