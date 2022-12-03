U.S. President Joe Biden faces an ugly new reality next year as Republicans threaten a torrent of investigations into his administration and family that could change his presidency and test his resolve.

The White House is bracing for the onslaught by ramping up the team that will handle the probes, including bringing on a key staffer from a powerful congressional committee: Russell Anello, the current House Oversight Committee staff director, who has experience dealing with GOP lawmakers eager to investigate Biden.

Republicans, who will control the House and be armed with subpoena powers, have floated investigations into the administration’s handling of the southwest border, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the origins of COVID-19 and the business dealings of the president’s son, Hunter.