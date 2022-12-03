Japan is considering expanding an Okinawa-based ground force unit to defend remote southwestern islands and prepare for a contingency involving Taiwan in the face of China’s increasing assertiveness, a government source close to the matter said Saturday.

In a move that could further heighten tensions with China, the Defense Ministry plans to increase the number of infantry regiments under the Ground Self-Defense Force’s 15th brigade to two, as well as upgrade its highest rank from major general to general, the source said.

The planned changes are expected to be included in three key security documents to be revised by the end of this year. With the expansion of the infantry regiment, the source said the ministry is planning to also increase the number of units in charge of communications, taking care of facilities and supplying goods.