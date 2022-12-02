The parliament on Friday enacted a ¥28.92 trillion ($214 billion) extra budget for the current fiscal year to help struggling households cope with accelerating inflation and support an economy facing downward pressure.

The House of Councilors approved the second supplementary budget of the year through March 2023 on Friday after the House of Representatives passed it earlier this week.

The funding is necessary to implement inflation-relief steps included in a broader package to ease the pain on households, mainly by reducing their utility bills amid higher energy costs caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.