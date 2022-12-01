  • Arao Taxi in Arao, Kumamoto Prefecture, is offering residents a hybrid transport service, which can be booked by telephone or through a smartphone app. | COURTESY OF ARAO CITY
    Arao Taxi in Arao, Kumamoto Prefecture, is offering residents a hybrid transport service, which can be booked by telephone or through a smartphone app. | COURTESY OF ARAO CITY
  • SHARE

When Satoshi Yamashiro’s grandfather founded Arao Taxi in 1953, the city of Arao, in Kumamoto Prefecture, was a growing mining town. Today, the Mitsui Miike Coal Mine is gone — having closed 25 years ago — and Arao is better known for nearby Greenland, a resort complex featuring golf, hot springs and an amusement park.

Arao Taxi is changing too.

For the past two years, Yamashiro and two other drivers at his company have been part of an experiment that is seeking to transform public transportation in rural Japan.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED