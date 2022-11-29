  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Kyiv on Nov. 4. | UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA REUTERS
Washington – A communications line created between the militaries of the United States and Russia at the start of Moscow’s war against Ukraine has been used only once so far, a U.S. official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the United States initiated a call through the “deconfliction” line to communicate its concerns about Russian military operations near critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

Reuters is the first to report on the use of the deconfliction line, beyond regular testing.

