  • Vegan donuts sold by the Aoyama branch of Natural House, an organic supermarket in Tokyo | KYODO
Vegans in Japan are finding life much easier with a wide variety of foods to choose from, including specialty items such as “pork bone” ramen and even “cheesecake.”

Behind the trend is a growing health awareness among people who want to avoid high-fat foods and advances in veganism technology in producing meat alternatives.

“There isn’t a food that can’t be reproduced,” said an official from the Japan Vegan Society.

