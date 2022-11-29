Vegans in Japan are finding life much easier with a wide variety of foods to choose from, including specialty items such as “pork bone” ramen and even “cheesecake.”
Behind the trend is a growing health awareness among people who want to avoid high-fat foods and advances in veganism technology in producing meat alternatives.
“There isn’t a food that can’t be reproduced,” said an official from the Japan Vegan Society.
