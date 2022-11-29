Tsuruga, Fukui Pref. – The Air Self-Defense Force on Monday conducted a missile interceptor drill near a nuclear plant on the coast facing the Sea of Japan, amid caution over North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile test-firings.
The nonlive fire exercise involving the ASDF’s Patriot Advanced Capability-3 system was held in Fukui Prefecture, which hosts a number of nuclear plants.
During the exercise, trucks carrying two interceptor launch pads were set up on a beach 7 kilometers south of Kansai Electric Power’s Oi nuclear plant by 35 personnel, who finished their preparations in about 20 minutes.
