  • Police vehicles are seen next to Wulumuqi Road, named for Urumqi in Mandarin, in Shanghai on Tuesday, days after rare protests against China's 'COVID-zero' policy following a deadly fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region. | AFP-JIJI
    Police vehicles are seen next to Wulumuqi Road, named for Urumqi in Mandarin, in Shanghai on Tuesday, days after rare protests against China's "COVID-zero" policy following a deadly fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region. | AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Beijing – Chinese authorities have begun inquiries into some of the people who gathered at weekend protests against COVID-19 curbs, three people who were at the Beijing demonstrations told reporters, as police remained out in numbers on the city’s streets.

In one case, a caller identifying as a police officer in the Chinese capital asked the protester to show up at a police station on Tuesday to deliver a written record of their activities on Sunday night.

In another, a student was contacted by their college and asked if they had been in the area where events took place and to provide a written account.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW