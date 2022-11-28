A Japanese company has found a new way to make eco-friendly plastic by extracting cellulose from discarded vegetable and plant material.
Toresyoku, a firm based in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, has developed technology that efficiently removes cellulose and provides plastic-processing firms with low-priced cellulose.
Cellulose is a carbohydrate found in the cell walls of plants, and is recognized as dietary fiber. It has recently gained international prominence as a cutting-edge biomaterial to replace petroleum in plastic production.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.