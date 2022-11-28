  • Fukushima Minpo

  • SHARE

A Japanese company has found a new way to make eco-friendly plastic by extracting cellulose from discarded vegetable and plant material.

Toresyoku, a firm based in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, has developed technology that efficiently removes cellulose and provides plastic-processing firms with low-priced cellulose.

Cellulose is a carbohydrate found in the cell walls of plants, and is recognized as dietary fiber. It has recently gained international prominence as a cutting-edge biomaterial to replace petroleum in plastic production.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW