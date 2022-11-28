It has been 10 years since Jimoto Holdings, which owns Sendai Bank and Kirayaka Bank, was established in Sendai, in October 2012.

Jimoto Holdings’ initiatives, such as a capital and business alliance with financial conglomerate SBI Group and consideration of a public funds injection, have attracted industry attention as regional financial institutions face the need to transform amid a graying population.

With the vision of “breaking out of the shell of a bank,” the company has taken on a variety of challenges.