Lawson on Monday opened its first convenience store staffed by on-screen avatars remotely controlled by employees, making it possible for even those with mobility issues to be employed by the store.

The chain’s first Green Lawson, located in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward, promotes an environmentally friendly lifestyle by eliminating the sale of plastic bags, and from Jan. 10 discontinuing the provision of disposable forks and straws to customers.

With the exception of when someone is paying a bill, remotely controlled avatars will generally tend to customers via monitors installed near self-checkout counters and in product aisles.