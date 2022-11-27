  • A mechanic works on a Gepard mobile antiaircraft system at the Krauss-Maffei Wegmann factory in Munich in April 2022. In Ukraine, the kind of European war thought inconceivable — heavy use of artillery and tanks — is chewing up modest stockpiles of artillery, ammunition and air defenses. | FELIX SCHMITT / THE NEW YORK TIMES
BRUSSELS – When the Soviet Union collapsed, European nations grabbed the “peace dividend,” drastically shrinking their defense budgets, their armies and their arsenals.

With the rise of al-Qaida nearly a decade later, terrorism became the target, requiring different military investments and lighter, more expeditionary forces. Even NATO’s long engagement in Afghanistan bore little resemblance to a land war in Europe, heavy on artillery and tanks, that nearly all defense ministries thought would never recur.

But it has.

