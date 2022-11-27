The brother of a French woman who went missing in Nikko in July 2018 has arrived in the country for the first time in three years to continue the search for his sister.

Tiphaine Veron, 40, had intended to spend two nights in Nikko starting July 28, 2018, but disappeared the following morning after leaving the lodging house she was staying at in the popular tourist destination.

Ahead of his arrival in Japan, Tiphaine’s brother, Damien Veron, 42, said he will stay in the country until around mid-December to search for clues in the Nikko area and call on police to conduct further searches.