The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced a draft plan to build a new subway line connecting the city center with waterfront areas of the Japanese capital.

Seven stations will be built for the new subway line, which will start at Tokyo Station, according to the draft plan announced Friday.

The subway line is aimed at meeting transport demand linked to the growing population in the waterfront areas, which have seen a surge in the development of numerous high-rise condominiums before and after the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021.