Researchers from Keio University in Tokyo have filed for approval with the university’s ethics review committee to start a clinical trial for uterus transplants, according to media reports.
If approved, the procedure — which has so far not been performed in Japan — could pave the way for some women without a functional uterus to have a child without turning to surrogacy or adoption.
