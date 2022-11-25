  • Researchers from Keio University in Tokyo have reportedly filed for approval with the university’s ethics review committee to start a clinical trial for uterus transplants. | GETTY IMAGES
Researchers from Keio University in Tokyo have filed for approval with the university’s ethics review committee to start a clinical trial for uterus transplants, according to media reports.

If approved, the procedure — which has so far not been performed in Japan — could pave the way for some women without a functional uterus to have a child without turning to surrogacy or adoption.

