Two blasts in Jerusalem killed a teenager and injured at least 18 other people during the morning rush hour Wednesday, Israeli police said, in what were the first bomb attacks on Israeli civilians in Israel in more than six years.

Police said that the first explosion occurred at a bus stop in northwest Jerusalem at 7:05 a.m., killing one and injuring several others. Half an hour later, another blast at a bus stop about 3 kilometers to the north wounded at least three more people. Both blasts were caused by explosive devices planted at the scene, police said.