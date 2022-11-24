In response to Pyongyang’s record-breaking missile launches this year, the United States, Japan and South Korea have stepped up efforts to advance their defense capabilities, with Seoul and Tokyo recently testing new missile interceptors and the U.S. Space Force establishing its first unit in the Indo-Pacific region.
The moves come as defense officials from the three countries agreed last month to maintain “effective bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and coordination” to deal with North Korea, which not only continues to test a flurry of weapon systems but has also threatened to deploy tactical nukes in a pre-emptive strike.
