  • Sam Bankman-Fried speaks at the Crypto Bahamas conference in Nassau in April. | ERIKA P. RODRIGUEZ / THE NEW YORK TIMES
NEW YORK/LONDON – FTX was run as a “personal fiefdom” of former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, attorneys for the collapsed crypto exchange said in its first bankruptcy hearing as they detailed ongoing challenges such as hacks and substantial missing assets.

In the highest-profile crypto blowup to date, FTX filed for protection in the United States after traders pulled $6 billion from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal. The collapse has left an estimated 1 million creditors facing losses totaling billions of dollars.

