  Mizuho Financial Group launched a program in September to familiarize women with the role of management in an effort to increase the number of women in leadership positions.
Mizuho Financial Group recently launched a program to increase the number of women in management positions by connecting female employees with board members, as the major Japanese lender seeks to update its services by diversifying its male-dominated management.

The plan is aimed at addressing the dearth of women in leadership positions stemming from factors including the lack of role models and opportunities for female employees.

