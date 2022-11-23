Mazda on Tuesday unveiled a ¥1.5 trillion ($10.6 billion) spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production.
The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles to up to 40% of its total global sales by 2030, as automakers worldwide spend billions of dollars to ramp up battery and EV production in the face of tougher environmental regulations.
