  • Workers assemble a Mazda MX-30 EV Model vehicle on the production line at the company's Ujina plant in Fuchu, Hiroshima Prefecture, in June. | BLOOMBERG
    Workers assemble a Mazda MX-30 EV Model vehicle on the production line at the company's Ujina plant in Fuchu, Hiroshima Prefecture, in June. | BLOOMBERG

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Mazda on Tuesday unveiled a ¥1.5 trillion ($10.6 billion) spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production.

The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles to up to 40% of its total global sales by 2030, as automakers worldwide spend billions of dollars to ramp up battery and EV production in the face of tougher environmental regulations.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW