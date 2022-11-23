A decade ago, the capitals of Asia’s two largest countries had some of the dirtiest skies in the world. On the worst days, millions were enveloped in thick gray canopies of smog that darkened the sun and besieged the lungs.

Since then, one of those cities has made significant improvements. After the Chinese government declared a war against pollution in 2013, Beijing pressed ahead with a multiyear, $100 billion effort to clean its air. Authorities clamped down on factories, took old vehicles off the road and shifted from coal to natural gas. While more still needs to be done, Beijing officials say the city now has more than 100 more days of clear skies each year than when the campaign began.