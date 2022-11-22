  • Jamie Sempill, seen on Aug. 15 in London, hopes to clear the accusations of treachery against his grandfather William Sempill. | KYODO
    Jamie Sempill, seen on Aug. 15 in London, hopes to clear the accusations of treachery against his grandfather William Sempill. | KYODO
  • SHARE

New research is challenging the view that a British lord spied for Japan during World War II and passed on secrets from Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

More than 20 years ago, declassified government files led to stories and a documentary claiming William Sempill, an aviator and engineer, betrayed his country but avoided prosecution given his links to high society and Churchill.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW