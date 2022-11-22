  • Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno (second from left) speaks at a meeting on accepting foreign workers at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno (second from left) speaks at a meeting on accepting foreign workers at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO

The government set up on Tuesday a panel of experts, mainly composed of academics, municipal government chiefs and lawyers, to review the country’s problematic foreign technical intern program and propose ways to improve it.

An increasing number of cases of harassment and abuse of foreign trainees on the Technical Intern Training Program has resulted in mounting criticism at home and abroad for the decades-old program, with claims that it is a cover for companies to import cheap labor rather than a program to transfer skills to developing countries.

