    Allegations of bid-rigging for the rights to organize Tokyo Olympic test events have surfaced.

  • Kyodo

Major advertising agency ADK Holdings has reported that it participated in bid rigging for the rights to organize test events for the Tokyo Olympics, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.

ADK came forward after Tokyo prosecutors recently launched an investigation into bid-rigging allegations in connection with the test events, in addition to a scandal involving a former games organizing committee executive allegedly receiving nearly ¥200 million in bribes from five companies, including ADK.

