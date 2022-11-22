Major advertising agency ADK Holdings has reported that it participated in bid rigging for the rights to organize test events for the Tokyo Olympics, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.
ADK came forward after Tokyo prosecutors recently launched an investigation into bid-rigging allegations in connection with the test events, in addition to a scandal involving a former games organizing committee executive allegedly receiving nearly ¥200 million in bribes from five companies, including ADK.
