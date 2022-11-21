Tensions bubbled to the surface at the first major gathering of possible Republican 2024 presidential candidates this weekend as party members voiced a desire to move on from former U.S. President Donald Trump, though even his detractors wondered if that would be possible.
Fresh off a disappointing performance in midterm elections, which saw them win a smaller-than-expected majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and fail to take control of the Senate, Republicans worried aloud about Trump’s prospects.
