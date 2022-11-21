  • An interceptor missile is fired from the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis-class destroyer Maya in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday. | MARITIME SELF-DEFENSE FORCE / VIA KYODO
    An interceptor missile is fired from the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis-class destroyer Maya in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday. | MARITIME SELF-DEFENSE FORCE / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan on Monday raised the number of Aegis-equipped destroyers in its fleet to eight from the current six, after the Maritime Self-Defense Force said two new ships had successfully intercepted ballistic missiles in exercises.

The development comes amid North Korea’s test-firing of ballistic missiles at an unprecedented pace, and with China ramping up its missile capabilities.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED