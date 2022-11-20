  • The #MenWithWomen project aimed at eliminating gender disparities was completed after soliciting opinions from the online community. | BLOOMBERG
  • Kyodo

A Japanese project that encourages men to take the lead in eliminating gender disparities was launched over the weekend as the world celebrated International Men’s Day on Saturday.

Founded by social entrepreneur Genki Katsube, the #MenWithWomen project promotes 15 behavioral principles, such as ensuring equal allocation of positions within organizations, not treating women like commodities, not seeking sexual favors and not expecting behavior based on gender stereotypes.

