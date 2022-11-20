Three cancer patients in their 30s and 40s have successfully given birth using their ovaries kept frozen while they underwent cancer therapies, according to a Japanese medical school, providing hope to female pediatric cancer patients who have yet to have their periods.
The results came during a clinical study conducted at St. Marianna University School of Medicine in Kawasaki, which developed the fertility treatment technique. The three cases are the first known childbirths in Japan using a technique that involved women who have undergone cancer therapies.
