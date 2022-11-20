  • A picture of Buddha's Face lit from the side illustrates serenity and meditation. | GETTY IMAGES
In 749 they found gold in Japan.

In the fourth century, Japan was still prehistoric. In the fifth it acquired (Chinese) literacy; in the sixth, (Chinese-style) Buddhism; in the seventh, (Chinese-style) laws and government; in the eighth, its first real city, Nara, replica in little of China’s magnificent capital, Chang’an.

