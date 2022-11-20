  • A vehicle driven by a 97-year-old man hit a woman and rammed into three cars in the city of Fukushima on Saturday. | KYODO
    A vehicle driven by a 97-year-old man hit a woman and rammed into three cars in the city of Fukushima on Saturday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

FUKUSHIMA – A vehicle driven by a 97-year-old man hit a woman and rammed into three cars in the northeastern Japan city of Fukushima on Saturday afternoon, killing the pedestrian and injuring four other women, police said.

Kuniyoshi Namishio ran into Hitomi Kawamura, 42, on a road before crashing into three other vehicles waiting at a traffic signal around 4:45 p.m. Kawamura was pronounced dead at a hospital.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW