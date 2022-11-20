Major Japanese department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings has opened its first store in the Philippines, tapping the Southeast Asian country’s growth potential as it aims to promote lifestyle products from Japan.
The new Mitsukoshi BGC shopping mall, which opened Friday in the upscale Bonifacio Global City district of Manila, offers a range of Japanese products including pastries and cosmetics.
