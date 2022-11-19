  • A woman waits after receiving the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine in Phoenix on Sept. 12. | ASH PONDERS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    A woman waits after receiving the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine in Phoenix on Sept. 12. | ASH PONDERS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

As winter looms and Americans increasingly gather indoors without masks or social distancing, a medley of new coronavirus variants is seeding a rise in cases and hospitalizations in counties across the nation.

The Biden administration’s plan for preventing a national surge depends heavily on persuading Americans to get updated booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Now some scientists are raising doubts about this strategy.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW