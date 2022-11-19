  • Ukrainians warm up in a heated tent with electricity to charge phones, in the main square of Kherson, Ukraine, on Friday. | LYNSEY ADDARIO / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Ukrainians warm up in a heated tent with electricity to charge phones, in the main square of Kherson, Ukraine, on Friday. | LYNSEY ADDARIO / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • REUTERS

  SHARE

KYIV/KHERSON, Ukraine – Russian missile strikes have crippled almost half of Ukraine’s energy system, the government said on Friday, and authorities in the capital Kyiv warned that the city could face a “complete shutdown” of the power grid as winter sets in.

With temperatures falling and Kyiv seeing its first snow, officials were working to restore power nationwide after some of the heaviest bombardment of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in nine months of war.

KEYWORDS

