An Italian man in his 50s, who was being detained at a Tokyo immigration facility, died in a suspected suicide Friday morning, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan said.
According to the agency, an employee at the Tokyo Regional Immigration Services Bureau found the man collapsed in his room at around 7:20 a.m. The agency said he had lost his permission to provisional release and was detained again from Oct. 25.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.