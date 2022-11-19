  • A van is seen on a road in front of Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau, which includes the Tokyo detention center in the Japanese capital. | REUTERS
    A van is seen on a road in front of Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau, which includes the Tokyo detention center in the Japanese capital.

An Italian man in his 50s, who was being detained at a Tokyo immigration facility, died in a suspected suicide Friday morning, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan said.

According to the agency, an employee at the Tokyo Regional Immigration Services Bureau found the man collapsed in his room at around 7:20 a.m. The agency said he had lost his permission to provisional release and was detained again from Oct. 25.

