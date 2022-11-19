  • An employee wearing a mask works in an office where the majority of staff work remotely at the headquarters of Fujitsu in Tokyo in August 2020. | REUTERS
    An employee wearing a mask works in an office where the majority of staff work remotely at the headquarters of Fujitsu in Tokyo in August 2020. | REUTERS

The number of Asian businesses expecting employees to spend their entire working life operating from an office has plummeted during the pandemic, in a pivot to hybrid working that looks here to stay.

Though over half of companies in Asia expected their staff to work in the office full time before the pandemic, the number has now fallen to 13%, according to a questionnaire conducted by the Center for Creative Leadership, a U.S.-based education nonprofit.

