  • Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, arrives at a federal courthouse in San Jose, California, to face sentencing on Friday. Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding investors about her company's technology and business dealings. | JIM WILSON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
San Jose, California – A federal judge on Friday sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood-testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion.

In San Jose, California, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila sentenced Holmes, 38, on three counts of investor fraud and one count of conspiracy after a jury convicted her last January following a trial spanning three months. The prosecution had recommended a sentence of 15 years in prison, while the defense had urged the judge to impose no prison time.

