  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is greeted by staff after she announced that she would step down from her leadership position on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. | ERIN SCHAFF / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is greeted by staff after she announced that she would step down from her leadership position on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. | ERIN SCHAFF / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down as House Democratic leader, ending her history-making tenure as the first woman to serve as speaker and opening the way for a generational change in her party’s congressional leadership.

“I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi said Thursday on the House floor. “The hour’s come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW