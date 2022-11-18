  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Thursday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Thursday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

In the first in-person talks between the leaders of Japan and China in roughly three years, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Xi Jinping signaled their willingness to mend what have become increasingly acrimonious ties.

But while Thursday’s meeting in Bangkok marked a step in the right direction, little progress was made in easing the fundamental frictions in the relationship.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED