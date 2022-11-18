  • The news that some Twitter employees are choosing to quit the firm highlights the reluctance of some staffers to remain at a company Elon Musk has hastened to change drastically. | REUTERS
Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for “long hours at high intensity,” or leave.

In a poll on the workplace app Blind, which verifies employees through their work email addresses and allows them to share information anonymously, 42% of 180 people chose the answer for “Taking exit option, I’m free!”

