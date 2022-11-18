  • A television at a railway station in Seoul on Friday shows a news broadcast of a North Korean missile test. | AFP-JIJI
North Korea fired off an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, Japan said, with the weapon likely to fall into Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The launch was North Korea’s second test of a long-range weapon this month.

